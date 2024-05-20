Close, but no cigar. A bill that was close to passing this legislative session would have raised the legal age to marry in Missouri. The bipartisan effort from Senators Holly Thompson Rehder and Lauren Arthur would have banned marriages for anyone under 18 without exceptions. Currently, in Missouri, you can get married at age 16 with a parent’s consent. Rehder laments the fact that House Republicans took such a hardline stance on the issue…House Republicans like Mitch Boggs of LaRussell were concerned that thebill gives the government an excuse to “intrude” in family marriage.