James Clay Waller III, 32, of Jackson, has been charged with third-degree assault after he allegedly lured a man to a location and injured him in a fight.
James Clay Waller III, 32, of Jackson, has been charged with third-degree
assault after he allegedly lured a man to a location and injured him in a
fight. The victim told police that on May 5, Waller sent him text messages,
pretending to be someone else. The victim told police Waller was angry
over his girlfriend and when the victim realized he had been talking with
Waller, he tried to run away but Waller caught the victim and allegedly
punched him on the left side of his face and head, knocking him out leaving
him with several injuries.