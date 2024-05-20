James Clay Waller III, 32, of Jackson, has been charged with third-degree

assault after he allegedly lured a man to a location and injured him in a

fight. The victim told police that on May 5, Waller sent him text messages,

pretending to be someone else. The victim told police Waller was angry

over his girlfriend and when the victim realized he had been talking with

Waller, he tried to run away but Waller caught the victim and allegedly

punched him on the left side of his face and head, knocking him out leaving

him with several injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!