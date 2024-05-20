Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher is touring the state and will make 18 stops

across Missouri to go over the legislative session with voters and answer any questions you may have about some of the bills that were passed. He’ll talk about

coming down to the wire to balance the budget, cutting spending by $1.2 billion

dollars last year and saving $1.5 billion in surplus for a rainy day. The Speaker will

also be joined by the Representatives in each region.