State Representative John Voss(R) voted yes on SJR 74 in Missouri’s House of

Representatives which would rewrite the rules of Missouri’s Initiative Petition

process eliminating “one person, one vote” and ensuring as little as 23% of

Missouri voters hold all the power. It would also make it harder for Missouri voters

to amend the state constitution. Throughout the last two legislative sessions

Missouri voters have consistently voted in favor of adding constitutional

amendments to our state constitution on issues such as minimum wage & medicaid expansion. Democratic lawmakers have strongly opposed any change to the Initiative Petition Process, seeing it as an attack on the voices and power of

Missouri voters.