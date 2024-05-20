State Representative John Voss(R) voted yes on SJR 74
State Representative John Voss(R) voted yes on SJR 74 in Missouri’s House of
Representatives which would rewrite the rules of Missouri’s Initiative Petition
process eliminating “one person, one vote” and ensuring as little as 23% of
Missouri voters hold all the power. It would also make it harder for Missouri voters
to amend the state constitution. Throughout the last two legislative sessions
Missouri voters have consistently voted in favor of adding constitutional
amendments to our state constitution on issues such as minimum wage & medicaid expansion. Democratic lawmakers have strongly opposed any change to the Initiative Petition Process, seeing it as an attack on the voices and power of
Missouri voters.