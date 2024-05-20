The Cape Catfish will host the Hendersonville (Tennessee) Full Count Rhythm at

Capaha Field for the first home game of the season on May 30 at 6:35 pm. This is

the fifth season for the wood-bat collegiate summer baseball team out of Cape

Girardeau. You can expect the same family-friendly entertainment and high-energy

atmosphere. This seasons team is led by new head coach Phil Butler, who comes to

the Catfish as a seasoned player and manager with multiple championships under

his belt. The first 500 fans through the gate with a paid admission will receive a

Cape Catfish T-shirt courtesy of Mercy Southeast. The MoBat Company of Bernie,

Missouri, a wood bat supplier for Old Hickory (which makes bats for Major

League Baseball players including Mike Trout and Nolan Arenado) will be set up

to showcase their product. Tickets are available at capecatfish.com/tickets.