A routine trip to Conoco, on N. Highway 51 in Perryville, turned into a big win for

a Missouri Lottery player when he purchased a “Silver 7s” Scratchers ticket. He

said he plays the game all the time and saw on this ticket he had won $10 thousand dollars. As he kept scratching he realized he had 7s all the way down, making his win 77,777, one of the games top prizes. So far, players have won over $5.6 million on the game, and over $8.4 million remain in unclaimed prizes – including three more top prizes of $77,777. retailers have received more than $393,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $80,000 in Lottery proceeds has gone to education programs in the county.