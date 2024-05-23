Armed robbery with shots fired in Cape

On May 22, 2024 at 10:02 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were dispatched to the 400-block of North Kingshighway for a reported armed robbery with reports of shots fired. Upon officers’ arrival, a black male subject was observed walking south away from the area. Upon contact, the male subject refused to stop for officers’ commands and began to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the male subject was taken into custody. Officers then made contact with the victim at the scene. The victim advised that while in their vehicle at an ATM, they were approached by the alleged suspect. The victim stated they believed the alleged suspect intended to cause them harm and the victim brandished a firearm and fired two rounds in the direction of the alleged suspect. There were no injuries to either party. Charges have been applied for through the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. More information will be released when available.