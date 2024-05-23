The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is hosting its second annual Summer Slam, on June 22 nd

The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) is hosting its second annual Summer

Slam, on June 22 nd . A full day of roller derby action! The doors open at 8:00 am for the day and scrimmages including skaters from across the country. The Cape

Girardeau Junior Roller Derby River Bandits will play at 4:30 and the main adult

event will take place at 6:00 pm. This is a family-friendly event and children age 5

and under get in free. tickets are $10 and are available in advance via Eventbrite