The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company dba Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri made two filings with the Commission. In its first filing (Case No. ER2024-0275), Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of October 2023 through January 2024. The second

filing was Ameren Missouri’s FAC true-up (Case No. EO-2024-0277). For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the FAC will increase by approximately $1.45 a month, from a current FAC of approximately $2.55 a month to an FAC of approximately $4.00 a month. The change will take effect June 1, 2024. The FAC requires regular adjustments

to reflect changes in prices the company has incurred for fuel and for wholesale power purchased to serve customers. Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million electric customers.