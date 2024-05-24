A Carbondale man was found guilty of two counts of felony in possessionof a weapon.
trial. He was arrested at Denny’s in Carbondale in January of 2022 after an
anonymous Crime Stoppers tip. Police found him with an AK-47 and loaded
Glock 17 with an extended magazine. He and another person were
arrested for having those guns. Martin was previously convicted of a felony.