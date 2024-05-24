A Carbondale man was found guilty of two counts of felony in possessionof a weapon.

A Carbondale man was found guilty of two counts of felony in possession

of a weapon. Robert R. Martin, 21, was found guilty after a three-day jury

trial. He was arrested at Denny’s in Carbondale in January of 2022 after an

anonymous Crime Stoppers tip. Police found him with an AK-47 and loaded

Glock 17 with an extended magazine. He and another person were

arrested for having those guns. Martin was previously convicted of a felony.