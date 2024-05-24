A former chamber president is accused of stealing money from the Mayfield/Graves County Chamber of Commerce.
A former chamber president is accused of stealing money from the Mayfield/Graves County Chamber of Commerce. Attorney General Russell Coleman’s office reports that Allison Morris, 47, of Graves County, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, May 21 on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, greater than $10,000 but less than $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3rd.