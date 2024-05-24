As we pause this Memorial Day weekend to remember those who gave all for our country please also pray for those who are serving from our area now… Thank you to the MO Department of Conservation Nature Center for celebrating with our listeners and followers on this important holiday.
Cape Girardeau National Guard Soldiers currently deployed
SERGEANT FIRST CLASS BEAU MORRISON
MR KRIS MOORE
SERGEANT AMANDA TOMURE
LIEUTENANT BAILY TOPIL
SERGEANT FIRST CLASS ASHLEY EMBERTON
CAPTAIN REBECCA PETERS
SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JOHN GILMAN
SERGEANT FIRST CLASS CODY JONES
STAFF SERGEANT TYLER MCMAHON
STAFF SERGEANT COLE SCHREINER
SERGEANT FIRST CLASS TOM JONES
MR GARY LEWIS
SERGEANT RENEE MOORE
SERGEANT SHANNON STACY
SERGEANT ETHAN ALDRIDGE
SERGEANT KATHERINE BLASINEY
STAFF SERGEANT VICTORIA BUSCHE
MAJOR BRIAN RANDOLPH