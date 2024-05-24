Menu

As we pause this Memorial Day weekend to remember those who gave all for our country please also pray for those who are serving from our area now… Thank you to the MO Department of Conservation Nature Center for celebrating with our listeners and followers on this important holiday.

Cape Girardeau National Guard Soldiers currently deployed

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS BEAU MORRISON

MR KRIS MOORE

SERGEANT AMANDA TOMURE

LIEUTENANT BAILY TOPIL

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS ASHLEY EMBERTON

CAPTAIN REBECCA PETERS

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JOHN GILMAN

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS CODY JONES

STAFF SERGEANT TYLER MCMAHON

STAFF SERGEANT COLE SCHREINER

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS TOM JONES

MR GARY LEWIS

SERGEANT RENEE MOORE

SERGEANT SHANNON STACY

SERGEANT ETHAN ALDRIDGE

SERGEANT KATHERINE BLASINEY

STAFF SERGEANT VICTORIA BUSCHE

MAJOR BRIAN RANDOLPH

