Friday, May 24th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Sandusky, OH — The United States Postal Service prides itself on its ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but one of its employees landed in hot water after being unable to resist the need for speed before getting pulled over for racing a Ford Mustang at more than 100 MPH. According to ABC13, a police officer in Sandusky County, Ohio got a firsthand look at the capabilities of a USPS van courtesy of what unfolded on Route 20 outside the town of Freemont last month.



According to a traffic report, the officer in question executed a stop on the van on April 21st when he clocked it going 105 MPH in a 60 MPH zone after it decided to take on a Ford Mustang it was able to overtake. We were treated to body camera footage chronicling the traffic stop that saw the driver plead ignorance by saying “I didn’t realize I was going that fast” when the officer approached the mail van.



The outlet reports the employee was hit with “a verbal warning for racing” along with the $240 fine they received for going 45 MPH over the speed limit. The USPS confirmed the incident is at the center of an investigation but declined to issue any in-depth comment concerning the matter.