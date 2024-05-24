No, you’re not seeing flying saucers. What you are seeing is the opening of

the UFO Capital of Missouri Park. The first phase of the park is finished

after nearly a year of planning. The Missouri General Assembly passed

SB139 last year designating Piedmont and Wayne County as the UFO

Capitals of Missouri to mark the 50th anniversary of the alleged unidentified

flying object sightings in Piedmont. After seeing all of the tourists in the

area for the 50th Anniversary UFO Festival, hosted by the Piedmont Area

Chamber of Commerce in April 2023, the town wanted to capitalize on that

excitement and they added murals, UFO-themed events and made plans to

continue with the annual UFO Festival and parade. The park is located at

220 Legion Park Road, the city donating that land to the project and even

helped with labor.