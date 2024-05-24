No, you’re not seeing flying saucers. What you are seeing is the opening of the UFO Capital of Missouri Park.
No, you’re not seeing flying saucers. What you are seeing is the opening of
the UFO Capital of Missouri Park. The first phase of the park is finished
after nearly a year of planning. The Missouri General Assembly passed
SB139 last year designating Piedmont and Wayne County as the UFO
Capitals of Missouri to mark the 50th anniversary of the alleged unidentified
flying object sightings in Piedmont. After seeing all of the tourists in the
area for the 50th Anniversary UFO Festival, hosted by the Piedmont Area
Chamber of Commerce in April 2023, the town wanted to capitalize on that
excitement and they added murals, UFO-themed events and made plans to
continue with the annual UFO Festival and parade. The park is located at
220 Legion Park Road, the city donating that land to the project and even
helped with labor.