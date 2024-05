The 100-Mile Yard Sale kicked off yesterday. That annual event on

Highway 25 in Southeast Missouri stretches from Jackson to Kennett

bringing a lot of bargain hunters out on the highway. Police are asking you

to please pay attention on Highway 25 as people will make sudden stops and there will most likely be lots of traffic in and around towns like Delta,

Bloomfield and Dexter. The 100-Mile Yard sale runs through this Sunday.