The City of Kansas City tweeted and then deleted a dig at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on May 15.
tweet has now been fired. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that the
employee who sent a tweet regarding Butker’s city of residence is no
longer employed by the city. The city also read a resolution “offering a
formal apology to Harrison Butker from the City of Kansas City and
recognizing that Kansas City is a welcoming city to people of all religions.”
Butker made headlines for his commencement speech at Benedictine
College regarding his comments on motherhood, COVID policies and Pride
month among others.