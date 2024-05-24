The City of Kansas City tweeted and then deleted a dig at Kansas City

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on May 15. The employee who posted that

tweet has now been fired. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that the

employee who sent a tweet regarding Butker’s city of residence is no

longer employed by the city. The city also read a resolution “offering a

formal apology to Harrison Butker from the City of Kansas City and

recognizing that Kansas City is a welcoming city to people of all religions.”

Butker made headlines for his commencement speech at Benedictine

College regarding his comments on motherhood, COVID policies and Pride

month among others.