The man charged in connection with a shooting at the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony pleaded not guilty in court yesterday. Kris E. Owens, 20 of Cape Girardeau, is charged with felony first-degree assault, felony armed criminal action and felony unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting at the Show Me Center on Sunday, May 9. Two people were injured in that shooting. Owens being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is set for May 30. No students or staff members were injured and two other men are facing charges in connection with the shooting investigation, including Kris Owens’ father Christopher Owens. That investigation is ongoing.