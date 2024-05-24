Menu

This Memorial Day, people in Cape Girardeau can head to the Fort D historic site and experience a bit of history for themselves.

eight of its type left, and the only operational one among them. The public
is invited to Fort D during Memorial Day Weekend to see George and other
pieces of history for free, including living history demonstrations with
volunteer reenactors. Fort D is located at the corner of Locust Street and
West Fort Street.

