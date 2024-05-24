This Memorial Day, people in Cape Girardeau can head to the Fort D historic site and experience a bit of history for themselves.
This Memorial Day, people in Cape Girardeau can head to the Fort D
historic site and experience a bit of history for themselves. Organizers there
are putting on several different events for the holiday weekend. Fort D was
one of four built around Cape Girardeau in the 1860s. It is the only one still
standing, nearly 200 years later, a piece of living history and the
battleground of Civil War reenactments. Those include “George” the
Woodruff Gun, or cannon, fired during the Battle of Pilot Knob, Missouri in “George” is a functioning cannon that can be fired. It’s one of only
eight of its type left, and the only operational one among them. The public
is invited to Fort D during Memorial Day Weekend to see George and other
pieces of history for free, including living history demonstrations with
volunteer reenactors. Fort D is located at the corner of Locust Street and
West Fort Street.