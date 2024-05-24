This Memorial Day, people in Cape Girardeau can head to the Fort D

historic site and experience a bit of history for themselves. Organizers there

are putting on several different events for the holiday weekend. Fort D was

one of four built around Cape Girardeau in the 1860s. It is the only one still

standing, nearly 200 years later, a piece of living history and the

battleground of Civil War reenactments. Those include “George” the

Woodruff Gun, or cannon, fired during the Battle of Pilot Knob, Missouri in “George” is a functioning cannon that can be fired. It’s one of only

eight of its type left, and the only operational one among them. The public

is invited to Fort D during Memorial Day Weekend to see George and other

pieces of history for free, including living history demonstrations with

volunteer reenactors. Fort D is located at the corner of Locust Street and

West Fort Street.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!