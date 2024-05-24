Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on South Rawling

Street in Carbondale are in custody. Police report one of the suspects

surrendered themselves on Sunday, May 19. The second suspect turned

themselves over to police at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Those suspects,

both under the age of 18, were taken to a juvenile detention facility pending

a court appearance. The names of the suspects can not be released

because they are juveniles, they are accused of shooting three people on

the 500 block of South Rawlings Street on Thursday, May 9. The victims

were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A third gunshot victim arrived at

the hospital on their own. Two of the three victims are teenagers. So far,

one of the victims has been released from the hospital, but two are still

undergoing treatment for their injuries. Anyone with information about the

incident is asked to call Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121