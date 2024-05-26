curfew in sikeston

CURFEW FOR CITY OF SIKESTON

By order of Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow and Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen, there is a curfew in effect for the city limits of Sikeston. Times of curfew are from 8 pm until 6 am and will be strictly enforced.

Thise does not apply to those involved in repairs, demolition, home owners or property owners on their own property.

If you are traveling to or from work, medical or other legitimate reasons, you are exempt.

Sikeston DPS is currently on 12 hour shifts and will have plenty of personnel out in the community to ensure safety of residents.