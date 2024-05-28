A married couple from the US who were serving as missionaries in Haiti

were killed there on Thursday. Davy and Natalie Lloyd “were attacked by

gangs this evening and were both killed,” Natalie Lloyd’s father, Missouri

state Rep. Ben Baker, said in a Facebook post. “They went to Heaven

together.” The Lloyds married in 2022, and worked for Missions in Haiti,

Inc., which has been run by Davy Lloyd’s parents for more than two

decades. Plans are in place to bring back to their bodies back to the US but it’s not

known when it might happen. Marshall Griffin reports about the victims who

are related to a Missouri lawmaker…