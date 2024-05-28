If you live in an area that was hit hard by the storms, police are warning you

to be careful if you head out on the roads. Not only are crews out there

working to restore power and clean up, but the side roads still have a lot of

debris and tree limbs down. If you cannot stay in your home, the American

Red Cross has set up a shelter at the YMCA in Sikeston. The shelter is up

and running and has 40 beds with food arrangements being made. It is

available for anyone who is displaced and in need of a place to stay.