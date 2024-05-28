One person was killed in a house fire in Morehouse
One person was killed in a house fire in Morehouse, Missouri early
yesterday morning. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse
and Sikeston Fire personnel were called to a house fire in the 500 block of
E. Pine Street at about 4 a.m. on May 27. A person was still inside.
Firefighters found a woman on the floor of the main bedroom. She died at
the scene. That fire determined to have started in a bedroom at the back of
the house by an unattended candle used for lighting while the power was
out.