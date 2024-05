Please give the gift of life at the River Radio blood drive! June 14th

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AND KZIM KSIM ARE TEAMING UP FOR OUR SUMMER ST LOUIS CARDINALS BLOOD DRIVE IN THREE LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ON JUNE 14TH. WE’LL BE AT THE ELKS LODGE IN SIKESTON, THE OSAGE CENTER IN CAPE, AND THE ELKS LODGE IN PERRYVILLE FROM 12-30 TO 5-30. ALL PRESENTING DONORS WILL PICK UP A NEWLY DESIGNED ST LOUIS CARDINALS TSHIRT AND HAVE A CHANCE TO GO SEE THE CARDINALS ON SEPTEMBER 21ST. BLOOD DONATIONS ARE NEEDED DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS AND YOU CAN GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW AT kzimksim.com

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/login