Recovery efforts continue after severe weather hit the community of

Sikeston on Sunday. At least one person was killed due to a storm-related

incident. That man died from injuries caused by a fallen tree limb. The

Sikeston Fire and Rescue and Morehouse Fire Department were called to

the scene, where they found the man deceased. That man’s identity has

not been released. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, as Acting Governor, will head

there today to see the storm damage in the area and better learn what

state resources can help with response and recovery. The National

Weather Service will be in Sikeston tomorrow, May 29 to survey damage.

