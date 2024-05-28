Recovery efforts continue after severe weather hit the community of Sikeston on Sunday.
Sikeston on Sunday. At least one person was killed due to a storm-related
incident. That man died from injuries caused by a fallen tree limb. The
Sikeston Fire and Rescue and Morehouse Fire Department were called to
the scene, where they found the man deceased. That man’s identity has
not been released. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, as Acting Governor, will head
there today to see the storm damage in the area and better learn what
state resources can help with response and recovery. The National
Weather Service will be in Sikeston tomorrow, May 29 to survey damage.