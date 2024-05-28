The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois is embracing the regulating of CBD

consumer products by the passing of house bill 4293. The statement reads in

part….“The Hemp Consumer Products Act will license and regulate hemp

consumer products such as CBD while banning the sale of dangerous synthetic

hemp-derived intoxicants like Delta-8 that are sickening children and adults. We

applaud lawmakers for taking action to rein in an unregulated market that has

operated for years with no oversight, confusing consumers and undermining

Illinois’ carefully crafted legal cannabis industry. Our appreciation goes to Senate

Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford for her leadership on this important

measure, which will empower consumers, protect public health and help ensure our

state’s legal cannabis industry can reach its full potential.”