The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois is embracing the regulating of CBD consumer products by the passing of house bill 4293.
part….“The Hemp Consumer Products Act will license and regulate hemp
consumer products such as CBD while banning the sale of dangerous synthetic
hemp-derived intoxicants like Delta-8 that are sickening children and adults. We
applaud lawmakers for taking action to rein in an unregulated market that has
operated for years with no oversight, confusing consumers and undermining
Illinois’ carefully crafted legal cannabis industry. Our appreciation goes to Senate
Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford for her leadership on this important
measure, which will empower consumers, protect public health and help ensure our
state’s legal cannabis industry can reach its full potential.”