A federal court ruled that Missouri’s Department of Social Services unlawfully rejected applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called “SNAP benefits” or “food stamps.” The judge said the division failed to give accommodations for people with disabilities and beneficiaries were subjected to call wait times for more than an hour on average. The department said that a lack of resources and available staff was to blame for the strain on the department.

