Sikeston residents, Laura Coalter Parker and Chesnye Steward were recently

appointed to the Saint Francis Foundation Board of Directors. Both have long

histories of philanthropic service to the community. Parker, a veteran of the

insurance industry, is President and Partner of Coalter Insurance Group of Cape

Girardeau and serves on the boards of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, the Cape

Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and holds leadership positions with

Sikeston Booster Club, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and more. A former schoolteacher, Steward is a homemaker. She currently serves on the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Foundation Board. Steward was also a member of the Notre Dame High School Strategic Planning Committee, served on the Parent-Teacher Board at Saint Francis Xavier School, chaired the Gala committee for Missouri Delta Medical Center and more.