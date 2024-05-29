The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and Real Time Automated Personnel Identification System located in Cape Girardeau is temporarily operating by appointment only

The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and

Real Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) located in

Cape Girardeau is temporarily operating by appointment only due to unit

deployment and personnel transitions. Starting in June, the Missouri

National Guard’s DEERS/RAPIDS Cape Girardeau site will operate in a

reduced, part-time, capacity while the National Guard works to fill the

vacancy through the federal technician hiring process. ID Card renewals for

unexpired ID Cards for dependents (not sponsors) can be completed online

now using the Family ID Cards link provided on the site. The Missouri

National Guard encourages patrons to contact the Cape Girardeau

DEERS/RAPIDS office at 573-339-6200 (option 4) to schedule an

appointment.