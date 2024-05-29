The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and Real Time Automated Personnel Identification System located in Cape Girardeau is temporarily operating by appointment only
The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and
Real Time Automated Personnel Identification System (RAPIDS) located in
Cape Girardeau is temporarily operating by appointment only due to unit
deployment and personnel transitions. Starting in June, the Missouri
National Guard’s DEERS/RAPIDS Cape Girardeau site will operate in a
reduced, part-time, capacity while the National Guard works to fill the
vacancy through the federal technician hiring process. ID Card renewals for
unexpired ID Cards for dependents (not sponsors) can be completed online
now using the Family ID Cards link provided on the site. The Missouri
National Guard encourages patrons to contact the Cape Girardeau
DEERS/RAPIDS office at 573-339-6200 (option 4) to schedule an
appointment.