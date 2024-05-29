The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library is holding their Cork & Canvas

Fundraiser this Friday, May 31, 2024, from 6pm to 8pm, in celebration of Poppy

Month. This artistic event will feature the artist Carleen Johns from Pond Lily Studios in Brownwood. Carleen will help you create your own poppy artwork no matter your level of artistic design. For just $40 per person, you get dinner, a selection of beverages, and all the necessary painting supplies to craft your very own masterpiece.