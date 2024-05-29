Trevon D. Starnes, 30, of Cape Girardeau, has been sentenced to about 12.5 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
plea hearing earlier this year, Starnes admitted that he sold meth to a
person in Cape Girardeau on three separate occasions in August of last
year. On the third meeting, Starnes admitted he sold the person over one
pound of meth for $3200 in cash. That person buying the meth was an
undercover officer with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. After
serving the sentence, Starnes will be placed on supervised release for
three years.