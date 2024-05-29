Trevon D. Starnes, 30, of Cape Girardeau, has been sentenced to about

12.5 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. At his guilty

plea hearing earlier this year, Starnes admitted that he sold meth to a

person in Cape Girardeau on three separate occasions in August of last

year. On the third meeting, Starnes admitted he sold the person over one

pound of meth for $3200 in cash. That person buying the meth was an

undercover officer with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. After

serving the sentence, Starnes will be placed on supervised release for

three years.