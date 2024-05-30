A domestic dispute led to two people being arrested for outstanding warrants.
warrants. Around 10pm last night, officers with the Caruthersville Police
Department were called to 303 West Haven about a man and a woman
yelling at one another. Police found Jariel Herbert and Martha Howell, both
with outstanding warrants for their arrest through Caruthersville Municipal
Court. Herbert had a warrant for assault and Howell had a warrant for
domestic assault. They were both arrested.