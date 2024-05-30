A Perryville man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Cape

Girardeau County involving an RTV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol

Crash Reports that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. yesterday on

Highway 61 in Old Appleton, Missouri. A 2003 Ford F150, struck another

vehicle, a 2016 Kubota 1100, in the back, sending it off the right side of the

roadway where it overturned. The driver of the Kubota, 83-year-old Paul I.

Renner, was transported by EMS to the Saint Francis Medical Center in

Cape Girardeau, Missouri. According to police, Renner was not wearing a

safety device at the time of the crash.