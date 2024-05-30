Applications are open for Old Town Cape’s 2024 Façade Improvement

Grant. It’s open to any business or property owner within the Old Town

Cape district. The deadline to apply is July 31. Grant projects must be

public-facing and must have all required permits and approvals through the

City of Cape Girardeau before any work can start. Approved projects range

from new awnings and new signage to new lighting and new paint. Work

must be completed by the business or property owner by the end of 2024.

Only five properties and businesses will be awarded with the Façade

Improvement Grant.