Applications are open for Old Town Cape’s 2024 Façade Improvement Grant.
Applications are open for Old Town Cape’s 2024 Façade Improvement
Grant. It’s open to any business or property owner within the Old Town
Cape district. The deadline to apply is July 31. Grant projects must be
public-facing and must have all required permits and approvals through the
City of Cape Girardeau before any work can start. Approved projects range
from new awnings and new signage to new lighting and new paint. Work
must be completed by the business or property owner by the end of 2024.
Only five properties and businesses will be awarded with the Façade
Improvement Grant.