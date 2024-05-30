Police have arrested 19-year-old Jaqavion Edwards on a Murder Warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas.
out of Blytheville, Arkansas. Edwards was spotted getting out of a vehicle
at Rhodes on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. When he saw officers
walking towards him, Edwards pulled a gun from the front of the waistband
of his shorts and tossed it to the floor of the vehicle he got out of. Edwards
arrest was a coordinated effort of the USMS Fugitive Task Force, the Cape
Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Girardeau Police
Department