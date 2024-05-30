Police have arrested 19-year-old Jaqavion Edwards on a Murder Warrant

out of Blytheville, Arkansas. Edwards was spotted getting out of a vehicle

at Rhodes on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. When he saw officers

walking towards him, Edwards pulled a gun from the front of the waistband

of his shorts and tossed it to the floor of the vehicle he got out of. Edwards

arrest was a coordinated effort of the USMS Fugitive Task Force, the Cape

Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Girardeau Police

Department