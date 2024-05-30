Volunteers are needed for this Saturday, June 1st for THE TRAILER

BRIGADE! Everyone will load branches onto trailers, starting with the

hardest hit area between East and Prairie, Edmonson and Kathleen.

Trailers will unload at the City Compost Pile.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Sikeston First Assembly Of God GYM for

supplies & instruction. Groups will then head to the area, armed with

supplies, trailers, chain saws, and lots of love and encouragement.

Contact Pastor John McHaffie for more details on this event.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!