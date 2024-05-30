Volunteers are needed for this Saturday, June 1st for THE TRAILER BRIGADE!
Volunteers are needed for this Saturday, June 1st for THE TRAILER
BRIGADE! Everyone will load branches onto trailers, starting with the
hardest hit area between East and Prairie, Edmonson and Kathleen.
Trailers will unload at the City Compost Pile.
Volunteers are asked to meet at Sikeston First Assembly Of God GYM for
supplies & instruction. Groups will then head to the area, armed with
supplies, trailers, chain saws, and lots of love and encouragement.
Contact Pastor John McHaffie for more details on this event.