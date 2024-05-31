A man is in custody after a stand-off with police yesterday.
A man is in custody after a stand-off with police yesterday. Eric Mims was
wanted for domestic assault and a probation violation when he ran from a
Parma police officer and locked himself inside his home. New Madrid
County sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol went to the
home where they tried to negotiate with Mims to surrender. Police tried to
talk to him several times but finally executed a search warrant and took
Mims into custody.