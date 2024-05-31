A man is in custody after a stand-off with police yesterday. Eric Mims was

wanted for domestic assault and a probation violation when he ran from a

Parma police officer and locked himself inside his home. New Madrid

County sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol went to the

home where they tried to negotiate with Mims to surrender. Police tried to

talk to him several times but finally executed a search warrant and took

Mims into custody.

