Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation have announced $9.8M in grants for local projects.
announced $9.8M in grants for local projects. Those project will help the
health and safety of children by making walking and biking to school saferand more accessible. The Safe Routes to School program is funding 47
projects selected from 143 applications received from local governments
and schools throughout the state.