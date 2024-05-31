MoDOT crews will be seal coating the roadway on Route C in Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties

MoDOT crews will be sealcoating the roadway on Route C in Perry

and Cape Girardeau Counties from Route A near Altenburg,

Missouri to U.S. Route 61 near Pocahontas, Missouri. Work

should happen Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 28 from 7

a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Seal coats are a

pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with

lower amounts of traffic to help extend the life of the roadway.

Doing this is much less expensive, about one third the amount of

a traditional asphalt overlay. And it keeps water from soaking in

and extends the life of the roadway up to seven years.