Several national companies are dropping their prices on some items during this time of higher inflation. Aldi, McDonald’s, Target, and Walmart are just a few of the companies making the move. Missouri State University Finance Professor Jeffrey Jones says these are marketing tactics that companies can use to help to combat inflationary pressures for consumers.Jones says when input prices are rising, businesses still pass thoseincreased prices onto consumers in some way. He says consumers shouldbe informed about whether items are actually a good value.