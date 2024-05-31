The Old Broadway Theater is renovated and is now home to a brand new

bar in downtown Cape Girardeau. Bourbon and Bitters, a bourbon bar

celebrating its grand opening in the renovated historic building. Owner

Michelle Latham says this is a dream that turned into reality and she’s

happy to add to downtown Cape Girardeau. The bar is open Wednesday

and Thursday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. –

11 p.m.