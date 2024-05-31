Two students from Missouri are among 10 elected to a newly formed

National Student Council, organized by the National Association of

Secondary School Principals and administered by the National Association

of Student Councils. The goal of the group is to involve student leaders

from across the U.S. in the creation of national education policy.

Congratulations to Jefferson City High School junior Jacqueline Rogers, 16, she was elected to serve as the council’s vice president for service with

that role focusing on planning and executing community service projects

and nationwide initiatives.