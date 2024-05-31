Two students from Missouri are among 10 elected to a newly formed National Student Council, organized by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and administered by the National Association of Student Councils.
Two students from Missouri are among 10 elected to a newly formed
National Student Council, organized by the National Association of
Secondary School Principals and administered by the National Association
of Student Councils. The goal of the group is to involve student leaders
from across the U.S. in the creation of national education policy.
Congratulations to Jefferson City High School junior Jacqueline Rogers, 16, she was elected to serve as the council’s vice president for service with
that role focusing on planning and executing community service projects
and nationwide initiatives.