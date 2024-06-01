Trading Post – June 1

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

Buying: American jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————

8 ft Werner stepladder

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

Garage Sale – 409 Franklin Ave. – Cape

————

22 ft McGregor sailboat – w/motor – $3,000

Buying: hair salon sink – ph #: 573-225-1240

————

‘08 Yamaha Stratoliner – $4,500 – ph #: 573-450-5075

————

Set of 18 in rims for F-150 – $70/all

Bushhog – $200

Buying: 32 in metal door – ph #: 573-262-3251

————

Buying: guitar/mandolin/violin – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

Rototiller – $50 – ph #: 573-318-4050