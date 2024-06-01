Trading Post – June 1
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Buying: American jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
8 ft Werner stepladder
Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543
Garage Sale – 409 Franklin Ave. – Cape
22 ft McGregor sailboat – w/motor – $3,000
Buying: hair salon sink – ph #: 573-225-1240
‘08 Yamaha Stratoliner – $4,500 – ph #: 573-450-5075
Set of 18 in rims for F-150 – $70/all
Bushhog – $200
Buying: 32 in metal door – ph #: 573-262-3251
Buying: guitar/mandolin/violin – ph #: 573-282-2268
Rototiller – $50 – ph #: 573-318-4050