A Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that killed 2 people.

Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in 2015 Fiat driven by Sheila K.

Mosley, 65, of Sikeston. The vehicle was struck by a 2013 Ford Fusion

driven by Chance D. Winkler, 19, of Neosho. Minks was taken by

ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with minor

injuries. The driver of Minks’ vehicle and another passenger, Gerald K.

Mosley, 81, of Sikeston, were killed. The Fiat went off the road after being hit and another Gerald and Sheila Mosley were ejected from the vehicle. Sheila Mosley was reported to be wearing a seatbelt, while Minks and Gerald Mosley were not. Gerald and Sheila Mosley are the 25th and 26th fatalities for Troop E this

year.