David Keith Blankenship, 39, and Karlie Paige Blankenship, 28, of Farmington, were arrested on May 30 for attempted sexual trafficking of a child

David Keith Blankenship, 39, and Karlie Paige Blankenship, 28, of Farmington,
were arrested on May 30 for attempted sexual trafficking of a child and attempted
use of a child in a sexual performance, following an investigation by the Special
Victims Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime
Control. In March of this year, those units got information that a social media
account associated with David Blankenship, had uploaded a video file of suspected child pornography. Investigators executed St. Francois County search warrants for the social media accounts of Blankenship and found conversations between he and his wife, Karlie Blankenship, which support the belief the pair were actively planning to sexually traffic a child.

