David Keith Blankenship, 39, and Karlie Paige Blankenship, 28, of Farmington,

were arrested on May 30 for attempted sexual trafficking of a child and attempted

use of a child in a sexual performance, following an investigation by the Special

Victims Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime

Control. In March of this year, those units got information that a social media

account associated with David Blankenship, had uploaded a video file of suspected child pornography. Investigators executed St. Francois County search warrants for the social media accounts of Blankenship and found conversations between he and his wife, Karlie Blankenship, which support the belief the pair were actively planning to sexually traffic a child.