Fisheries biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation have confirmed a fourth northern snakehead has been found in the state.
Fisheries biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)
have confirmed a fourth northern snakehead has been found in the state.
Unlike most fish, the northern snakehead can breathe air, which allows it to
slither across land to find or return to water. MDC reminding you it is illegal
to import, export, sell, purchase, or possess a live northern snakehead in
Missouri.