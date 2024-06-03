Governor Mike Parson granted eight pardons and approved two commutations in April and May
Governor Mike Parson granted eight pardons and approved two
commutations in April and May in line with Article IV, Section 7 of the
Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed
with the appropriate government agencies. Governor Parson also denied
26 clemency applications. The Governor’s Office now holds fewer than
100 pending clemency applications. When Governor Parson was sworn
into office, he was passed down a backlog of more than 3,500 and has
gotten hundreds more since. Governor Parson has prioritized providing
individuals an answer, whether approved or denied.