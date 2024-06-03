Governor Mike Parson granted eight pardons and approved two

commutations in April and May in line with Article IV, Section 7 of the

Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed

with the appropriate government agencies. Governor Parson also denied

26 clemency applications. The Governor’s Office now holds fewer than

100 pending clemency applications. When Governor Parson was sworn

into office, he was passed down a backlog of more than 3,500 and has

gotten hundreds more since. Governor Parson has prioritized providing

individuals an answer, whether approved or denied.