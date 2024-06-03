Skip to content
If you’re not sure what career path to take, listen to this….
Fisheries biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation have confirmed a fourth northern snakehead has been found in the state.
Allegations of retaliation, abuse of power, and a variety of policy violations by the Missouri House speaker will head to a courtroom. House Chief Clerk Dana Rademan Miller has filed a lawsuit against Speaker Dean Plocher and his chief of staff, Rod Jetton, accusing them of creating a culture of fear and retaliation. Miller’s allegations follow her concern over Plocher’s push to award a roughly 800-thousand dollar contract to a company he is connected to without going through the normal bidding route. Miller says when she pushed back on Plocher’s effort, the relationship between him, her, and other House staffers began to sour…
Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30.