In the aftermath of the tornado that struck Sikeston on May 26, numerous churches, organizations, and businesses have stepped up
In the aftermath of the tornado that struck Sikeston on May 26, numerous
churches, organizations, and businesses have stepped up to offer support
to those affected by the disaster and involved in the cleanup efforts.
According to the Southeast Missourian, they have been generously
providing complimentary lunches to all individuals impacted by the storm,
including victims, first responders, and cleanup crews, since as early as
Monday, May 27. It’s estimated that they have served approximately 1,500
people this week alone. Additionally, a care brigade will be established to
aid in the distribution of essential supplies such as emergency care
packages, food, bottled water, toiletries, and other necessities.