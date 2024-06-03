In the aftermath of the tornado that struck Sikeston on May 26, numerous

churches, organizations, and businesses have stepped up to offer support

to those affected by the disaster and involved in the cleanup efforts.

According to the Southeast Missourian, they have been generously

providing complimentary lunches to all individuals impacted by the storm,

including victims, first responders, and cleanup crews, since as early as

Monday, May 27. It’s estimated that they have served approximately 1,500

people this week alone. Additionally, a care brigade will be established to

aid in the distribution of essential supplies such as emergency care

packages, food, bottled water, toiletries, and other necessities.