Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in a

Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30. DeMarzo threatened

employees at Hypnotic Night Club. When police arrested DeMarzo they

found a loaded Glock 19 in the front of his pants with one bullet in the

chamber, and an extra loaded magazine in his back pocket. The State

showed video of the events that took place at the bar during the trial.

DeMarzo’s sentencing is scheduled for July 1, he is facing up to four years

in prison.